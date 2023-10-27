Bloodline member sends a four-word message on behalf of Roman Reigns ahead of WWE SmackDown

Ahead of this week's WWE SmackDown, Bloodline member Paul Heyman took to Instagram to send a four-word message on behalf of Roman Reigns.

Reigns is currently feuding with LA Knight, with whom he came face-to-face a couple of weeks ago on his return to the blue brand. The two men will once again cross paths tomorrow night during their contract signing ahead of Crown Jewel.

Taking to Instagram, Heyman sent out a bold message, asking the WWE Universe to acknowledge The Tribal Chief.

"Acknowledge Your Tribal Chief!" wrote Heyman.

Booker T claimed that Main Event Mafia was better than The Bloodline

Booker T recently claimed that Main Event Mafia was a better faction than The Bloodline.

The Main Event Mafia once dominated TNA Wrestling and consisted of legends like Booker T, Kurt Angle, Kevin Nash, and other prominent names.

Speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker claimed that Reigns' faction had one of the best runs in all of professional wrestling. However, the Main Event Mafia consisted of major players and weren't a family. He said:

"Main event mafia was a better faction, by far. But I think The Bloodline has had one of the best runs any faction could ever have, probably the best. But I just say better faction because we had some major players, and we weren’t a family. We was a faction."

Booker did agree that Reigns' stable had a better story compared to the Main Event Mafia. He added:

"Yeah, I agree 100%, but I just feel like we never got a chance to really explore how good the Main Event Mafia really could have been in the right situation."

Throughout 2023, Reigns' faction went through lots of ups and downs, with prominent members quitting the group.

