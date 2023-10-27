Main Event Mafia was by far a better faction than The Bloodline, according to WWE Hall of Famer

The Bloodline dominated WWE for years on Friday Night SmackDown before some of the members left the stable. Recently, a former World Champion had some criticisms towards the stable and claimed that TNA's Main Event Mafia was better than Roman Reigns' stable.

Earlier this year, The Usos left the stable after Night of Champions 2023 when Jimmy Uso super-kicked Roman Reigns. Later, Jimmy turned on his brother Jey Uso during the Biggest Party of The Summer when Jey faced The Tribal Chief for the title.

The stable is no longer as dominant as it once was and the WWE Hall of Famer praised another stable from a different promotion. Speaking on the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T praised TNA's Main Event Mafia and said that the stable is by far better than Roman Reigns' stable. Check it out:

“Main event mafia was a better faction, by far. But I think The Bloodline has had one of the best runs any faction could ever have, probably the best. But I just say better faction because we had some major players, and we weren’t a family. We was a faction."

Although, Booker agreed that Roman Reigns' stable had a better story than MEM.

"Yeah, I agree 100%, but I just feel like we never got a chance to really explore how good the Main Event Mafia really could have been in the right situation." [H/T - Fightful]

The Bloodline once held 5 WWE titles at the same time

Last year, The Bloodline was at the height of its strength as a unit. The group dominated Friday Night SmackDown on a weekly basis whether it was the singles or tag team division.

In 2022, Roman Reigns unified the Universal and WWE Championship at WrestleMania 38 when he defeated Brock Lesnar. Later, The Usos unified the Tag Team Championships after defeating RK-Bro.

Later, The Elders sent Solo Sikoa to Friday Night SmackDown to help The Bloodline as he appeared at WWE Clash at The Castle 2022 and cost Drew McIntyre the match against The Tribal Chief.

Solo went back to the developmental brand and won the North American Championship which he eventually relinquished after nearly two weeks into his reign ahead of WWE Crown Jewel 2022.

