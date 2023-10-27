Bloodline member sends LA Knight a message ahead of WWE SmackDown

The Bloodline leader, Roman Reigns, and LA Knight are in a heated feud at the moment. The Tribal Chief's Wise Man, Paul Heyman, recently sent a message to The Megastar ahead of this week's episode of SmackDown.

Reigns made his much-awaited return during SmackDown's Season Premiere, where The Tribal Chief interrupted John Cena. The 16-time world champion made it clear that he doesn't want anything to do with the Undisputed Universal Championship and called LA Knight out, who actually deserves a shot at the gold.

However, Roman Reigns stepped outside the ring and asked Solo Sikoa to take care of Knight. The duo locked horns later in the night, and the latter came out with the win, but The Bloodline leader came out of nowhere after the bout and sent a warning to The Megastar with a vicious spear.

WWE later announced that The Tribal Chief will defend his Universal Championship against Knight at Crown Jewel. The duo are supposed to be present on this week's episode of SmackDown for a contract signing.

However, Paul Heyman recently took to his Instagram stories to post a photo of LA Knight on the ground just after Roman Reigns hit him with the spear. The legend also sent a clever message full of wordplay to Knight.

"YOUR TRIBAL CHIEF REIGNS ALL DAY, AFTERNOON... AND "KNIGHT!"" Heyman wrote.

You can check out a screenshot of his Instagram story below:

Screenshot of Paul Heyman's Instagram story.

Dutch Mantell talked about The Bloodline member and LA Knight's segment during last week's episode of WWE SmackDown

During a recent episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell said that he enjoyed the segment between LA Knight and Bloodline member Paul Heyman during last week's episode of WWE SmackDown.

"That was a good interview. It did what it was set out to do. Heyman was the star of it, and bringing LA Knight helped it. It was one of the better interviews of the year, I think. I really enjoyed that one. No need for any kind of physical altercation or anything. It did what it was supposed to do, and they got out."

Fans believe Knight might be the one to dethrone The Bloodline leader Roman Reigns as the Undisputed Universal Champion at Crown Jewel. It remains to be seen what WWE has planned for The Megastar.

Do you think Knight will win the WWE Universal Championship? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Watch a Sportskeeda reporter put in a devastating submission here.