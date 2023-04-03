Bloodline member sends a message to UFC legend, claims he acknowledges Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns once again delivered when it mattered the most. At WrestleMania 39, he defeated Cody Rhodes to retain his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Before the show, Reigns sat down for an interview with UFC legend and former heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier.

Bloodline member Paul Heyman took to social media to claim that Daniel Cormier acknowledged The Tribal Chief. He also sent a message praising both Cormier and Reigns.

"Greatness respects greatness! @dc_mma Acknowledges The Tribal Chief!" wrote Heyman.

Reigns is no stranger to former UFC heavyweight champions, having faced and beaten Brock Lesnar on numerous occasions. Even at last year's WrestleMania, The Head of the Table defeated Lesnar to unify the Universal and WWE Championships.

What did Roman Reigns have to say after his win at WrestleMania 39?

Following his win over Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39, Roman Reigns made a bold statement.

Speaking at the post-WrestleMania 39 press conference, The Tribal Chief claimed he was 'unstoppable.' He further listed the names of a few superstars he has beaten over the years, including Drew McIntyre, Sami Zayn, Brock Lesnar, Kevin Owens, and John Cena. Reigns said:

"Nobody can stop me. They thought it was Drew, they thought it was Sami, they thought it was Brock, thought it was Kevin, thought it was John. Thank god you're here [talking to Heyman] 'cause I can't even remember them all."

Reigns started 2023 by defending his title against The Prizefighter at the Royal Rumble premium live event. This led to the betrayal of Zayn, who was next in line to challenge for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

At the Elimination Chamber premium live event, which took place in Montreal, Canada, the former Honorary Uce was beaten by Reigns. This was The Tribal Chief's second title defense of 2023.

