Roman Reigns makes a bold statement on his current WWE Championship run after WrestleMania

At the WrestleMania 39 post-conference, Roman Reigns asserted that no WWE Superstar could stop him on his current championship run that started in 2020.

Reigns successfully defended his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Showcase of the Immortals against Cody Rhodes. The latter was on a mission to "finish the story" and fulfill his father Dusty Rhodes' unfulfilled legacy of becoming a world champion.

The Tribal Chief and The American Nightmare went at each other with some hard-hitting action during the match. However, Reigns crushed Rhodes' dream in front of his family and the WWE Universe with some help from The Bloodline.

During Mania's post-show press conference, Reigns could not even remember the number of people he had defeated during his title run and claimed that nobody can stop him now.

"Nobody can stop me. They thought it was Drew, they thought it was Sami, I thought it was Brock, thought it was Kevin, thought it was John. Thank god, you're here cause I can't even remember them all," Reigns said. [17:31 - 17:46]

Roman Reigns set his eyes on being a world champion for longer time

For over 900-plus days, The Head of the Table has overcome many WWE legends and superstars who tried to dethrone him.

During the same press conference, Roman Reigns also revealed what it feels like heading into 1000 days as a champion by next month. The Tribal Chief stated that he has aimed to be the world champion for over 1000+ days long back.

"We were thinking about 1000 [days], like 200 days ago. It's simple to us, it's never going to stop, ever!" he added. [18:14 - 18:26]

Roman Reigns wished to continue to wreck anyone, just like John Cena, Goldberg, Cody Rhodes, Brock Lesnar, Daniel Bryan, and others who tried to get in his way.

It remains to be seen if the WWE Universe will witness The Tribal Chief vs. The American Nightmare part two in the coming days.

