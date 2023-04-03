The final boss, a new Head of The Table - 4 reasons why Roman Reigns defeated Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39

Roman Reigns defeated Cody Rhodes in the main event of WrestleMania 39, much to the surprise of the WWE Universe, who believed that it was finally time for The Tribal Chief's reign to come to an end.

Interference from Solo Sikoa, The Usos, Kevin Owens, and Sami Zayn helped Reigns come out on top, and he will now push forward into SummerSlam whilst Rhodes is left to rebuild and assess where he went wrong.

The following list looks at just four reasons why Roman Reigns came out on top at WrestleMania 39.

#4. The new owners want Roman Reigns as the face of the company

WWE has been for sale for several months, and the most recent update suggests that the company is now close to being sold. With every new owner, there will be terms that come with the purchase, and it could be that the new owners want Reigns to remain at the helm of the company until their takeover is complete.

At the moment, The Bloodline is the hottest thing in wrestling and is making WWE a lot of money, so it would make sense for any prospective buyer to want this to remain the same.

#3. Solo Sikoa will be the man to turn on Roman and cost him his Championships

Solo Sikoa has been waiting in the wings since making his main roster debut back in September and has saved Reigns Championship on numerous occasions, including tonight.

The former NXT North American Champion could be being groomed to take Roman's spot at the helm of The Bloodline, which could be why Rhodes wasn't able to overcome The Tribal Chief.

Solo would need a few more months of the build before WWE pulled the trigger on his betrayal storyline.

#2. Cody Rhodes only wants one Championship

Cody Rhodes has made it clear throughout his storyline that he wants the WWE Championship, not both of the belts that are currently held by Roman Reigns.

This means that there could be a rematch down the line that allows The American Nightmare to challenge for one Championship and complete his father's storyline.

If the titles are split again in the near future, it would allow each brand to once again have a Champion, which is reportedly WWE's plan heading into SummerSlam.

#1. Cody Rhodes was never going to defeat Roman Reigns

WWE has an overall plan for Roman Reigns, and at some point, he will have to drop the Championships to someone. Cody Rhodes had the perfect story, was prepared for his WrestleMania moment, and had the backing of the crowd, but that wasn't enough to overcome Roman Reigns and The Bloodline.

Whoever the company has in mind to finally defeat Reigns would have to be seen as The Final Boss, and it could be someone like The Rock or even Reigns' long-time rival Seth Rollins since the feud between the two men is readymade.

Why do you think Reigns retained his title at WrestleMania? Share your thoughts in the comments section below...

