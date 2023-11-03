Bloodline member sends a seven-word message aimed at Roman Reigns ahead of Crown Jewel

In the lead-up to the Crown Jewel Premium Live Event, Paul Heyman took to social media to hype up Roman Reigns and The Bloodline's arrival in Saudi Arabia.

Reigns will defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in the main event against LA Knight. Last year at Crown Jewel, The Tribal Chief retained his title against Logan Paul. This time, he will aim for another major victory in Saudi Arabia.

Taking to his Instagram story, Heyman sent out a short message as The Bloodline is set to take over Saudi Arabia once again.

"On our way to Riyadh for #WWECrownJewel," wrote Heyman.

LA Knight warned Roman Reigns during a recent WWE live event

The Megastar had a warning for Roman Reigns during a WWE live event in Glasgow, Scotland.

Knight, who is aiming to win his first WWE World Championship, addressed the fans in Scotland and took shots at The Tribal Chief at the same time.

He said:

"You want to talk about teachings. You want to talk about lessons. I'll tell you right now. They talk about Solo Sikoa, the Street Champion. Huh? Wrong, not on my street, pal. I'm the champ here. Yeah. Which takes me only four short days from now, Crown Jewel."

Knight added:

"You [Referring to Solo Sikoa] got to know. Take this with you, stick it in your back pocket, and when you talk to your Tribal Chief, I just want to bring to his mind that you got dropped through the table. Your brother got dropped through the table, and Roman Reigns is gonna get dropped on his head because I made it that way. And that's not an insult. That is just a fact of life."

At Fastlane, Knight teamed up with John Cena to defeat Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso. While The Megastar aims to dethrone The Head of the Table, Sikoa will go one-on-one against the 16-time WWE World Champion.

Are you excited for Reigns vs. Knight at Crown Jewel? Sound off in the comments section below.

