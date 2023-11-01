LA Knight sends a warning message to Roman Reigns ahead of Crown Jewel 2023

Heading into Crown Jewel this Saturday, LA Knight sent a warning to Roman Reigns at a WWE Live Event in Glasgow, Scotland.

The Megastar is scheduled to challenge The Tribal Chief for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the premium live event in Riyadh on November 4. The former Million Dollar Champion will look to end Roman Reigns' title reign of over 1150 days.

At the recent Glasgow Live Show, LA Knight took on Solo Sikoa in a Street Fight. It came days after The Megastar defeated The Bloodline's Enforcer at the London Live Show with the same stipulation. The match seemed like a replica of their previous fight, as the 41-year-old dropped Sikoa through a table and secured a win.

After winning the match, the former IMPACT World Champion grabbed a microphone and sent a warning message to The Head of the Table.

"You want to talk about teachings. You want to talk about lessons. I'll tell you right now. They talk about Solo Sikoa, the Street Champion. Huh? Wrong, not on my street, pal. I'm the champ here. Yeah. Which takes me only four short days from now, Crown Jewel," LA Knight said.

The Megastar further stated:

"You [Referring to Solo Sikoa] got to know. Take this with you, stick it in your back pocket, and when you talk to your Tribal Chief, I just want to bring to his mind that you got dropped through the table. Your brother got dropped through the table, and Roman Reigns is gonna get dropped on his head because I made it that way. And that's not an insult. That is just a fact of life."

You can watch the entire video below:

Expand Tweet

LA Knight has been on an unprecedented rise. It will be interesting to see how he fares against Roman Reigns at the premium live event.

Wrestling veteran Bin Hamin believes LA Knight can handle a loss against Roman Reigns

Wrestling veteran Bin Hamin recently shared his views regarding the match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. He believes facing Roman Reigns in a title match will only elevate the former Maximum Male Model, irrespective of the result.

On The Monday Locker Room podcast, Bin Hamin claimed Knight's momentum would not get affected after facing a loss to The Universal Champion. He also brought out the fact that The Megastar seemed directionless about a year ago.

"LA Knight can take the loss. He's getting the rub from being in there with [The] Big Dog, bro. Where was he a year and a half ago at this time? Dude, he was f***ing Maximum Modeling, right? And now he's gonna face [The] Big Dog at a big pay-per-view, man. Like, you shut the f**k up and take the loss."

Who do you think would walk out of Crown Jewel with the championship? Sound off in the comments section below.

If you use any quotes from this article, please give an H/T credit to Sportskeeda for transcription.

Recommended Video The Rock's WWE career was shorter than you think