Bloodline member sends warning to former WWE Champion ahead of huge SmackDown match

The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa has told his opponent Sheamus to expect the same level of pain as the last time they met on SmackDown. The two stars have a highly anticipated match set to take place tonight on the blue brand,

This past October, Solo, along with his brothers The Usos and Honorary Uce, Sami Zayn, took out The Celtic Warrior for a number of weeks. The faction brutally assaulted him at ringside during an episode of SmackDown.

The Bloodline's youngest member recently took to social media as he hyped his impending showdown with the former WWE Champion.

"Tonight won't be no different. #WweSmackdown." tweeted The Bloodline member.

Tonight's SmackDown is not only a big one for Solo, but his family as well. His cousin Roman Reigns and faction member Sami Zayn are set to take on Kevin Owens and John Cena in the main event of the show.

Solo Sikoa on the advice he received from The Bloodline's leader, Roman Reigns

The 29-year-old made his main roster debut this past September as he helped his cousin retain the undisputed WWE Universal title at Clash At The Castle against Drew McIntyre.

During a recent interview with The New York Post, the former NXT North American Champion spoke about the advice he was given by The Tribal Chief after he moved to SmackDown.

"Stay out of trouble, you know what I mean? Keep your head down and just work hard. The eyes up, the ears open, the mouth shut," said Sikoa. (H/T New York Post)

Despite only performing on the main roster for less than 5 months, the enforcer has shown skills in the ring and on the microphone well beyond his years. A bright future seems certain for Sikoa.

How far can Solo Sikoa go in WWE? Give us your thoughts in the comments section below.

Remember the cameraman that Bray Wyatt attacked? He broke his silence right here.

Poll : 0 votes