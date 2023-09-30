Bloodline member sends warning to John Cena on SmackDown; gets attacked by unexpected WWE Superstar

A Bloodline member was unexpectedly attacked on SmackDown after he sent a warning to John Cena.

Since rejoining the Bloodline a couple of weeks ago, Jimmy Uso has been in trouble on SmackDown. He interrupted Cena a few weeks ago and had an altercation with AJ Styles after he disrespected Mia Yim.

A few weeks ago, Cena was in a precarious situation when the Bloodline attacked him. AJ Styles came out to his rescue. This resulted in the 16-time world champion asking The Phenomenal One to team up with him against the Bloodline, which he agreed to do. A contract signing was scheduled for later in the night.

Cena wasted no time in signing the contract. However, AJ Styles was brutally attacked backstage by Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa and taken to the hospital. The Bloodline went to the ring and signed the contract. Cena came running out to avenge his partner's assault but was brutally beaten up by Jimmy and Solo.

Tonight, SmackDown kicked off with the Bloodline. Paul Heyman revealed to the fans that Cena was having trouble issues this week on SmackDown and was not there in the arena. He then confirmed that AJ was hospitalized after his attack last week.

Jimmy grabbed the microphone and warned John Cena that he would suffer the same fate if he showed up for their match at Fastlane. Just then, Karl Anderson attacked Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso before challenging them to a match.

It remains to be seen how John Cena will fare against The Bloodline on his own at WWE Fastlane.

