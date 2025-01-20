Bloodline member shares a major update amid recent trouble within the faction

Bloodline member Tonga Loa posted on social media as he remained on the sidelines. The 41-year-old suffered a torn bicep during the Men's WarGames Match at the Survivor Series Premium Live Event. He has now sent a message to a rising non-wrestling star in what is a rare update on social media from the star.

Loa1 has been a vital addition to Solo Sikoa's Bloodline. He held the WWE Tag Team Championship with his brother and stablemate Tama Tonga. Recently, there has been quite a dissension within The Bloodline after Solo Sikoa's loss to Roman Reigns in Tribal Combat. This week on SmackDown, the now-former Tribal Chief refused to break his silence and exited the arena without saying a word. The Bloodline could be back to its full force with Loa potentially returning.

On his Instagram story, the former WWE Tag Team Champion shared a rare photo of him with USA Varsity Quarterback Kaylin Ramsey. Ramsey is a USA Junior National Team player and a rising star in Football. Loa was seen happy and smiling despite the tensions within his faction.

"The Future @kkramsey5," wrote Loa.

Check out a screengrab of Loa's Instagram story:

Loa, whose last post on Instagram was seven weeks ago, did not reveal his left hand, which makes it unclear when he will return to the ring and what stage of recovery he is at.

Mark Henry spoke highly of Bloodline member Jacob Fatu

Mark Henry spoke highly of Jacob Fatu, who delivered an intense promo on the latest edition of WWE SmackDown after Solo Sikoa refused to break his silence.

Speaking on the Busted Open podcast, Henry discussed the confrontation between Fatu and Strowman.

"I thought it was awesome that they put him [Jacob Fatu] and Braun Strowman in there together. That's a great launch point. People give a sh**. That's a bonafide babyface. It was a good, good decision to make. And now we get to see Jacob really be a heel because he can do everything right against Braun Strowman but it is not going to work. Now we get to see what he's going to do, outside of just being good."

Fatu will face Braun Strowman at Saturday Night's Main Event. It remains to be seen what the future holds for Fatu and the faction.

