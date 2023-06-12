Bloodline member shares an unseen backstage photo following major incident on WWE SmackDown

Bloodline member Solo Sikoa shared an unseen backstage photo on social media following a major incident on WWE SmackDown.

On the most recent episode of the blue brand, Paul Heyman tried to bribe Jey Uso to go against his brother, Jimmy Uso. The Wiseman tried to manipulate Jey into thinking that Jimmy wanted to be Roman Reigns' successor.

Eventually, Heyman booked Jey a United States Championship match against Austin Theory, which the former lost after interference from Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa. Despite Jimmy trying to save his brother, he accidentally kicked him, thus creating a misunderstanding between the duo.

Following the major incident, The Enforcer took to Twitter to share an unseen backstage photo with The Usos.

Check out the tweet below:

Teddy Long heaped praise on WWE's execution of The Bloodline storyline

WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long recently heaped praise on the company's execution of The Bloodline storyline.

While speaking in an interview on the Road Trip "After Hours" podcast, Long mentioned how the company has taken time to build up the storyline and has also dramatically involved families into it.

The veteran further stated that although the company had earlier rushed with the Bloodline's storyline, now they're back on track and are trying to showcase everything that they've planned.

The WWE Hall of Famer detailed:

"Well, I think you can because they've done it basically with The Bloodline. With The Bloodline, they have also put in the families. So you can do it, but with The Bloodline they have taken their time. They didn't rush this. They took their time and they talked about this. They made sure that whatever they put out there was going to work. A lot of times back in the day things got rushed. So like I said, times have changed and I think you can do it right now with the way the country is but you just kind of have to tone it down."

It would be exciting to see what plans WWE has going forward for Roman Reigns and his stable.

What are your thoughts on the same? Sound off in the comment section below.

Recommended Video Moments when WWE Superstars betrayed their own family

Poll : 0 votes