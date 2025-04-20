Bloodline member surprises Jey Uso at WrestleMania 41; emotional moment following WWE World Heavyweight Championship victory

Jey Uso shocked the world when he made Gunther tap out at WWE WrestleMania 41 and walked out with the coveted World Heavyweight Championship. After the bout, he was greeted by his twin brother, Jimmy Uso.

The Yeet Master was an underdog in the Royal Rumble match, but he outlasted 29 other superstars to emerge victorious, last eliminating John Cena, who was a heavy favorite. For months, he fell victim to Gunther's attacks, and The Ring General even assaulted his brother Jimmy in front of him. Main Event Jey had to watch Jimmy Uso bleed in front of him, and he couldn't do anything about it.

At WrestleMania 41, Jey Uso hit Gunther with multiple spears and frog splashes and forced the latter to tap out to a sleeper hold. The Yeet Master celebrated his huge victory after the bout, and he was joined by a returning Jimmy Uso, who made a surprise appearance on the show.

Jimmy and Jey embraced in the ring, with the former even presenting his brother with the belt. The two stars yeeted and then left the ring.

