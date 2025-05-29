SmackDown Superstar JC Mateo disclosed that he turned down a few offers from WWE before he finally joined this month. He previously competed in NJPW.

The 42-year-old star made a surprise debut at Backlash a few weeks ago and established himself as a heel after joining Solo Sikoa, attacking LA Knight, and helping Jacob Fatu retain the US Title. He is the latest addition to the faction, which also includes Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa.

During a recent interview with Hawaii News Now, JC Mateo stated that he received "two or three" contract offers from WWE between 2020 to 2024, and turned all of them down.

“From 2020 to 2024, I had like two or three other offers from them (WWE). It’s very fortunate in my career where I could turn them down and be fine with it, and then finally they got me,” he said.

He described how he felt after signing with the company:

“I kind of felt like I was in a dream, just because I was like, ‘What if my mind is playing tricks on me?’”

Vince Russo criticized WWE's presentation of JC Matteo

When the 42-year-old star made his debut at Backlash, he was referred to as "Jeff Coob." However, his name was later changed to JC Mateo.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown, Vince Russo criticized the WWE creative team, headed by Triple H, for how they presented the new SmackDown star.

"Here’s the thing. Again, bro, these are supposed to be stars. They are on television, they are supposed to be stars. So, this is the first time, if you did not watch Backlash, this is the first time you’re seeing JC Mateo. So, he’s got a regular guy's name, and he’s dressed in black. This is the presentation of a star? This is the first impression this guy is getting on television and he’s dressed in black and has every man’s name. What?"

JC Mateo has competed in two televised matches so far. He won both of them.

