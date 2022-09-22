Bloodline member has a two-word reaction after WWE Superstar asks to respect the faction's privacy amid recent tensions

Sami Zayn recently asked the WWE Universe to respect The Bloodline's privacy after things got tense between the stablemates on last week's SmackDown.

Responding to Zayn's recent comment on social media, Jey Uso reacted with a two-word message. The one-half of The Usos recently cost the former Intercontinental Champion his match against Ricochet on SmackDown.

This angle led to a confrontation between the two. However, The Honorary Uce has admitted that The Bloodline "is doing just fine."

Jey reacted to Zayn's social media message by writing the following:

"Damn dawg," wrote Jey.

The Bloodline has established its dominance as one of the strongest factions in modern WWE history, with Roman Reigns leading the group from the front.

The faction added Solo Sikoa to their ranks at Clash at the Castle after he assisted The Tribal Chief in retaining the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Drew McIntyre. Shortly afterward, Sikoa added another title to the faction by dethroning Carmelo Hayes to win the NXT North American Championship.

The Bloodline's Roman Reigns will defend his title against Logan Paul at Crown Jewel

Roman Reigns' next big task will be at Crown Jewel 2022. He will defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Logan Paul after the bout was confirmed recently.

During a recent press conference hosted by WWE in Las Vegas, Triple H announced the blockbuster match. The Head of the Table's stablemates also accompanied him at the event.

Interestingly enough, on this week's episode of NXT 2.0, Solo Sikoa vacated the NXT North American Championship. He could possibly go after a title on the main roster in the coming months.

Meanwhile, The Usos are still the reigning Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions. They are currently not scheduled to defend their titles at Extreme Rules or Crown Jewel.

