"Please respect our privacy at this time" - Bloodline member updates WWE fans following tension within Roman Reigns' group

The Bloodline has been one of the most successful groups in WWE history, with Roman Reigns leading his cousins to incredible heights. They are as strong as ever now, but there has been a hiccup or two recently.

Sami Zayn made his way into The Bloodline a couple of months ago, eventually earning Roman Reigns' attention and acknowledgment. However, Jey Uso is yet to accept him as a part of the group, even if the rest of them have done so.

The current WWE Tag Team Champion inadvertently cost Zayn his match against Ricochet last week on SmackDown, which led to a confrontation between Jey and The Honorary Uce. The latter has taken to Twitter to issue an update on the situation, telling fans that the group "is doing just fine."

Here is what he said:

"Things got a little tense but The Bloodline is doing just fine. Please respect our privacy at this time," tweeted Sami Zayn.

Sami Zayn @SamiZayn Things got a little tense but The Bloodline is doing just fine. Please respect our privacy at this time. Things got a little tense but The Bloodline is doing just fine. Please respect our privacy at this time. https://t.co/DF6RKAt4w9

Jey Uso had also blocked Sami Zayn's face out of his Instagram story of The Bloodline at the press conference for Roman Reigns and Logan Paul's match at WWE Crown Jewel. Meanwhile, The Honorary Uce had to clarify another social media-related situation after Solo Sikoa was stripped of the NXT North American Championship last night.

WWE fans hope Roman Reigns' Bloodline sorts out its issues

Twitter users were quick to reply to Sami Zayn's tweet about SmackDown's top faction. A lot of them are eager for the former Intercontinental Champion to patch things up with Jey Uso, while a few want him to leave the group and reunite with eternal frenemy, Kevin Owens.

Kyle Schow @Kyle_Schowalker @SamiZayn Jey is jealous he has never been accepted by Roman on the level you are where you actually get to sit next to him. @SamiZayn Jey is jealous he has never been accepted by Roman on the level you are where you actually get to sit next to him.

mal hook hookman @livkotas @SamiZayn why are you acting as though you just went through a divorce sami please @SamiZayn why are you acting as though you just went through a divorce sami please 😭

It will be interesting to see what happens next in this storied saga. Roman Reigns will be on this week's episode of SmackDown, so perhaps he will address the tension between Zayn and Uso himself. Such a distraction is the last thing The Tribal Chief needs, with a big match against Logan Paul coming up and the announcement that WWE Survivor Series will feature WarGames.

Do you think Sami Zayn and Jey Uso will resolve their differences? Let us know down in the comments section!

A former WWE Champion says it's unfair to compare Triple H and Vince McMahon's regimes here

LIVE POLL Q. Will Roman Reigns kick Sami Zayn out of The Bloodline? Yes No 0 votes so far