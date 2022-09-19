Triple H makes major change to WWE Survivor Series

With this year's edition of Survivor Series being the first WWE 'Big Four' premium live event completely booked by Triple H, changes were expected to the concept of the show. That is exactly what has happened.

The Game is bringing WarGames to WWE's main roster for the first time ever, announcing this massive development in an interview with The Ringer. He confirmed there will be two WarGames matches - one for the men, and one for the women.

Triple H is doing away with the traditional elimination format for the show, adding a ring and a cage to it. The WarGames concept was a staple in WCW, originally known as Jim Crockett Promotions. It made its way to WWE through NXT in 2017, happening every November since then. .

Here is what Triple H said about the change:

“We’ll have a men’s WarGames match and a women’s WarGames match. The tradition of the Survivor Series has ebbed and flowed and changed slightly over time, but this will be similar to that,” Triple H said. “This will not be RAW versus SmackDown. It will be much more story-line driven. I still look at it as a traditional component to Survivor Series in there because it’s large teams of people competing. We just upped the ante a little bit with WarGames and made it evolve.”

With Survivor Series being more storyline-driven this year, expect to see The Bloodline and Damage CTRL in the double cage. However, we will only know for certain as we approach the show, which will take place on November 26.

Who do you think WWE will book in the two WarGames matches? Leave your predictions in the comments section below!

