5 early predictions for Survivor Series 2022 - Huge match for The Bloodline, new WWE Champion, megastar returns

This year's edition of Survivor Series could be one of the most exciting in WWE history. It will be the first 'Big Four' Premium Live Event without any input from Vince McMahon.

Triple H's vision of the WWE product has led to immense improvements to RAW and SmackDown. There is more cohesion in storytelling across the card, with several stars being more prominently featured.

One can hope Survivor Series will return to form under The Game, preferably without the anchor of brand warfare. Each match should have a purpose and the correct build. This prospective card would achieve that.

Here are five early predictions for Survivor Series 2022, two months before the actual show. Which of these would you like to see happen? Let us know in the comments section below.

#5 Team Bayley vs. Team Bianca ft. Becky Lynch's WWE return

Big Time Becks could be back soon.

The foundation has been laid for WWE's most prominent women's feud to culminate in a traditional Survivor Series elimination match. Bayley and her Damage CTRL stablemates are slowly taking over the division, with Bianca Belair being their primary rival.

The EST of WWE looks set to defend her RAW Women's Championship against The Role Model with a few allies by her side, Asuka and Alexa Bliss. Raquel Rodriguez could join forces with them while Bayley introduces a new member alongside Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky.

But most importantly, a five-on-five scenario at Survivor Series sets up the perfect return for Becky Lynch, who is recovering well from her separated shoulder injury. Whether she enjoys a triumphant comeback or immediately puts Bayley over, this is where Big Time Becks could return.

#4 Ronda Rousey retains her SmackDown Women's Championship against Charlotte Flair

The Queen's WWE return may be imminent.

Ronda Rousey seems likely to regain the SmackDown Women's Championship from Liv Morgan, with the two set to clash in an Extreme Rules Match at the namesake Premium Live Event. However, she may encounter a familiar foe soon after.

Charlotte Flair could return to WWE any week now, having taken time off in May to marry Andrade El Idolo. Her last appearance was at WrestleMania Backlash, where Rousey defeated her for the SmackDown Women's Title.

Another violent rematch could be on the cards at Survivor Series. The two could clash in a Street Fight, with The Baddest Woman on the Planet keeping her title. It is a big match for a big show, and Rousey's in-ring chemistry with Flair is undeniable.

#3 Gunther defeats Bobby Lashley in a Champion vs. Champion match

The brand warfare concept has made Survivor Series quite stale in recent years, but its saving grace has been the booking of some of the 'Champion vs. Champion' matches. Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair's intense bout last year is a prime example.

If WWE uses the concept this year, the midcard champions should be involved. Triple H has done a great job elevating the United States and Intercontinental Titles. Bobby Lashley and Gunther feel like top-tier players as a result.

With both stars elevating the status of their respective belts, there is a foundation for Lashley vs. Gunther to take place. It would be a hard-hitting spectacle indicative of their in-ring styles. The Ring General should win, as he has been undefeated since debuting on WWE's main roster.

#2 Seth Rollins wins a tournament for the vacant WWE Championship at Survivor Series

A lot could happen in two months.

Roman Reigns is WWE's only male world champion, a situation the company is reportedly looking to rectify. With The Tribal Chief unlikely to lose at all any time soon, he might be forced to vacate the WWE Championship.

It could happen in the build-up to Survivor Series, leaving the title up for grabs in a tournament just like in 1998. This could lead to some exciting and high-stakes drama on Monday Night RAW in November, with the red brand desperately needing a world champion.

As for who wins the tournament, it should be Seth Rollins. He has been excellent in the ring and as a character. The Visionary has done enough to warrant another world title reign. Rollins can defeat a babyface like Matt Riddle, Edge, or perhaps Johnny Gargano in the tournament final at Survivor Series.

#1 The Bloodline takes on Team McIntyre in a Survivor Series Elimination Match

The Movement - Home of FaM @TheMovementXx So, since Roman Reigns doesn't have an opposing champion to face at Survivor Series...



Who'd you want to see 'The Bloodline' go up against in a 5v5? So, since Roman Reigns doesn't have an opposing champion to face at Survivor Series...Who'd you want to see 'The Bloodline' go up against in a 5v5? https://t.co/3IJawrAHjH

While a new WWE Champion could be crowned, Roman Reigns should continue his two-year-long Universal Title reign by teaming with his family at Survivor Series. The Bloodline now has five members, with Sami Zayn being accepted into the mix and Solo Sikoa debuting on the main roster.

The Tribal Chief can lead the two of them and The Usos into battle against a team of five babyfaces, all with an ax to grind against The Bloodline. Drew McIntyre is the perfect leader, having just been cheated out of a world title victory against Reigns at Clash at the Castle.

Kevin Owens would join him, as he developed some beef with The Bloodline over Sami Zayn joining them. Xavier Woods and Shinsuke Nakamura have had previous run-ins with Roman Reigns without it leading to a world title match. Meanwhile, the returning Braun Strowman is never finished with Reigns.

WWE has the opportunity to headline Survivor Series with the most organically built five-on-five elimination match in a long time. Even if The Bloodline winning seems predictable, the journey towards it could be a lot of fun. It would take Survivor Series back to what made it such a beloved show in the first place.

