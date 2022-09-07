Becky Lynch provides WWE Universe with an update on her shoulder injury 

Current WWE Superstar Becky Lynch recently revealed how she has been feeling since suffering an unfortunate shoulder injury last month.

The former RAW Women's Champion injured her shoulder at SummerSlam 2022 during her title match against Bianca Belair. While some fans are already clamoring for her return, the Irish star recently admitted that she would most likely be out for a long time.

Speaking on the Out of Character podcast, The Man provided a positive update about her health situation:

"I feel like it’s recovering pretty quickly, like considering how much pain I was in on Saturday. I feel good, I feel like I could punch somebody in the face right now." (34:10 - 34:33)

During her last bout, Belair defeated Lynch to retain her RAW Women's Championship. However, the former rivals embraced each other after the match, seemingly concluding their heated rivalry.

Former WWE writer has mixed feelings regarding Becky Lynch's return

Big Time Becks is one of the biggest stars in the company today, with multiple championships and accolades to her name.

Despite her popularity, ex-WWE writer Vince Russo questioned the company's decision to turn her face at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

On an episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, he said:

"Bro, you're gonna see with Becky. When Becky comes back, you're gonna see. Becky was a heel, she was over with a busted nose, the blood all over the face. For whatever reason we're gonna turn her babyface. I mean heel. Now, we're gonna turn her babyface again and she's not gonna be as over as she originally was." (H/T Sportskeeda)

While recuperating from injury, Becky Lynch is also working on her much-awaited book. Fans will have to wait and see when Big Time Becks will potentially return to in-ring competition.

