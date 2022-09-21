Sami Zayn clarifies situation about picture seemingly celebrating Bloodline member being stripped of a WWE title

WWE Superstar Sami Zayn recently clarified a tweet he posted earlier that seemingly indicated him celebrating Solo Sikoa being stripped of the NXT North American Title.

Tonight's episode of NXT started with Shawn Michaels informing Solo Sikoa that he had to relinquish the NXT North American Title as his win last week was unsanctioned. After Sikoa vacated the title to the WWE Hall of Famer, the latter revealed that there will be a ladder match at NXT Halloween Havoc to determine the new North American Champion.

Following the segment, the former Intercontinental Champion updated his profile picture on Twitter, smiling ear-to-ear. He also sent out a tweet with the #NewProfilePicture hashtag.

The Honorary Uce then immediately clarified in a follow-up tweet that the pic had nothing to do with his Bloodline stablemate losing his title. He added it was just "bad timing."

"I’ve just been informed about Solo Sikoa relinquishing the NXT North American Title. The jovial expression in my delightful #NewProfilePic has nothing to do with this news, it’s simply bad timing. Just got off the phone with my dawg & he’s doing well. Bigger, better things ahead!" Zayn wrote.

Check out the tweet below:

Fans hilariously react to Sami Zayn's tweet

The WWE Universe on Twitter was quick to reply to the former Intercontinental Champion's tweet and his justification for the same. Most fans had hilarious reactions to the tweet and pointed out the questionable timing.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Some fans pointed out that this was Zayn's plan to divide The Bloodline.

Other fans pointed out that Jey Uso would be upset to read this tweet.

Another fan asked The Bloodline faction member to take the tag titles away from The Usos.

ツ @speareigns @SamiZayn take the tag titles from the usos y'all 🤭🤭 @SamiZayn take the tag titles from the usos y'all 🤭🤭

There was one fan who even suggested he go after the Universal Title.

The Honorary member of The Bloodline has been vying to become a permanent member of the stable. He even accompanied Solo Sikoa to the ring for the latter's match against Madcap Moss on the latest episode of SmackDown.

It remains to be seen how Sikoa or any other member of the group will react to Sami Zayn's tweets.

Do you think Sami Zayn will eventually betray The Bloodline? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

