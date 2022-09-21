WWE strips Solo Sikoa of the NXT North American Title; match announced to crown new champion

WWE star Solo Sikoa has surprisingly been stripped of the North American Championship on the latest episode of NXT.

He captured the title last week by dethroning Carmelo Hayes in the main event of the show. Hayes was originally supposed to defend the title against Wes Lee, but the latter wasn't medically cleared to compete, as he was injured by Carmelo and Trick Williams in the locker room.

Solo Sikoa made an unexpected return and challenged for the title instead. The former recently joined The Bloodline on the main roster, and it looks like he'll be staying there.

On this week's episode of NXT, the show opened with Shawn Michaels, Solo Sikoa, and Carmelo Hayes in Michaels' office. The Heartbreak Kid announced that Sikoa had to vacate the NXT North American Championship because he was not sanctioned to compete in the match last week.

He then shook the former champion's hand and wished him the best on the main roster.

It was also announced that there will be a ladder match at Halloween Havoc in six weeks, where a new champion will be crowned. This means Carmelo Hayes will have the opportunity to reclaim the gold.

