Sami Zayn and fellow Bloodline member continue their beef online

Former Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn and fellow Bloodline member Jey Uso continue their hatred towards each other online.

The Honorary Uce has been at the side of The Bloodline for a few weeks now as he attempts to ally himself with the stable. Despite Roman Reigns and Jimmy Uso being favorable towards Zayn, Jey Uso is not a fan of the Canadian.

The heat between the two turned up a notch this past Friday night on SmackDown during Sami Zayn's match against Ricochet. Jey Uso's interference cost The Honorary Uce the contest. Later in the night, the NXT North American Champion, Solo Sikoa, asked Zayn to be at ringside for his title defense against Madcap Moss, which irked the tag team champion.

Following the events on SmackDown, Jey Uso posted a picture of The Bloodline on his Instagram story and replaced Sami Zayn's face with a clown emoji.

The former Intercontinental Champion took note of the image and responded on Twitter. He had the following to say:

"Damn my dawg."

You can check out the tweet below:

Fans react to Sami Zayn's tweet

Some members of the WWE Universe were surprised at the way Jey Uso put a clown emoji on The Honorary Uce's face.

Others suggested that the former NXT Champion leave the faction and join forces with his former friend Kevin Owens.

Hussein @whoishussein_ @SamiZayn If you’re having second thoughts Sami, you know what to do @SamiZayn If you’re having second thoughts Sami, you know what to do https://t.co/K4wSBXv2vr

Craig @shorty2281 @SamiZayn You mean nothing to The Bloodline. You should team up with someone who actually respects you, @FightOwensFight , and take those Tag Titles from them. #TheSamiAndKevinShow @SamiZayn You mean nothing to The Bloodline. You should team up with someone who actually respects you, @FightOwensFight , and take those Tag Titles from them. #TheSamiAndKevinShow

Fans also felt that The Honorary Uce should never be disrespected in this manner.

PandemicMacc @HollyWoodMacc13 @SamiZayn U Gon have to run his fade Dawg, that type of disrespect shouldn't be tolerated @SamiZayn U Gon have to run his fade Dawg, that type of disrespect shouldn't be tolerated

One fan joked about Jey being mad that Sami and Jimmy have a "cool handshake."

Chris☝🏾 @JustChrisTM @SamiZayn He just mad he ain't in on the handshake @SamiZayn He just mad he ain't in on the handshake https://t.co/jY3KS6amcf

In support of The Honorary Uce, one fan replaced Jey's face with the clown emoji.

On November 5, Roman Reigns is set to defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Title against Logan Paul at the Crown Jewel premium live event. One fan predicted The Honorary Uce will turn on The Bloodline and cost Reigns the match and the title.

shaylerific14 @shaylerific1411 #predictable #wwe #CrownJewel @SamiZayn Watch the story line be ...logan Paul beats roman and ends his run as champion, by sami zayn screwing roman over fir the way they treat him 🤣 so he helps logan! @SamiZayn Watch the story line be ...logan Paul beats roman and ends his run as champion, by sami zayn screwing roman over fir the way they treat him 🤣 so he helps logan! 😉 #predictable #wwe #CrownJewel

The dislike between Sami Zayn and Jey Uso seems to be heating up. It remains to be seen whether the two men will resolve their issues or whether Roman Reigns will have to step in to get things straight.

Do you think Jey Uso and Zayn will put their beef aside and work together as a team? Let us know in the comments section below.

