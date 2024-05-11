Bloodline member unveils new name on WWE SmackDown

This week's episode of WWE SmackDown was stacked as the King and Queen of the Ring Tournaments got underway and The Bloodline took another huge step forward.

As part of a backstage segment with Paul Heyman, Solo Sikoa revealed that he has spoken to Roman Reigns, and he is now in charge and calling the shots for The Bloodline until Reigns makes his return.

Expand Tweet

It was as part of this segment that Tanga Loa was introduced under the slightly different name of Tonga Loa, which is similar to his brother Tama Tonga, who debuted a few weeks ago.

Following his arrival in WWE, the company trademarked both spellings of the name, but it seems that he will be known as Tonga Loa moving forward. It was the name that was used when he appeared at ringside for Tama Tonga's match against Angelo Dawkins.

The Bloodline is now back to three members, and it seems that they could be set to push Tama Tonga forward in the King of the Ring Tournament as the WWE Universe waits to see when Roman Reigns will make his return and how he will fit back into The Bloodline, which is currently under the leadership of Solo Sikoa.

