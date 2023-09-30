Bloodline member visibly upset after female star humiliates him; bystanders attacked on WWE SmackDown

The Bloodline got a big win on WWE SmackDown tonight, but that didn't make it a good night. One of them got humiliated by a female star and then looked visibly upset. It resulted in a backstage rampage after that, which saw several bystanders end up on the wrong side. The female star herself, though, Mia Yim, was unharmed.

Jimmy Uso had a match against Karl Anderson after the latter attacked him, interrupting The Bloodline's promo earlier. While Uso got away with the win, he couldn't celebrate for long.

Instead, things went wrong for him.

After the match, as he was going backstage, Mia Yim slapped him, very annoyed about what happened to Karl Anderson and Styles' hospitalization. Jimmy Uso was left holding his face, and the Bloodline member looked visibly upset.

In the WWE backstage area, he snapped, losing his temper completely. He attacked bystanders who had done nothing to him to prove a point.

He even attacked Ashante 'Thee' Adonis while B-Fab looked on, and Solo Sikoa joined him in the assault, too. The message was sent, and he was not in a good place.

Yim herself was not touched, but WWE fans will have to wait to see what's next for the star and how The Bloodline reacts.

