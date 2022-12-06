Bloodline members claim that former WWE Champion is 'scared' after forcing to withdraw from a huge title match

The Bloodline will be in action on the upcoming episode of SmackDown, as The Usos are set to defend their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships.

Jimmy and Jey were initially set to put their titles on the line against Drew McIntyre and Sheamus on the blue brand. Unfortunately, The Scottish Warrior has been forced out of the match, as he is "medically disqualified."

Responding to the news, The Usos took a dig at McIntyre on Twitter, claiming that the former WWE Champion is simply scared.

"Nah, you jus scurrred [sic]…." wrote The Usos.

The Bloodline has been feuding with The Brawling Brutes for weeks. At the latest WWE premium live event, Survivor Series WarGames, the two factions crossed paths in a huge 5-on-5 match.

The Brutes teamed up with Drew McIntyre and Kevin Owens but could not win, as the unlikely alliance of Jey Uso and Sami Zayn led the heel team to a victory.

The Bloodline made an impact on this week's RAW with The Usos' major win

On this week's episode of Monday Night RAW, The Bloodline made another huge impact.

The faction laid out Elias by brutally attacking him backstage, forcing him out of a tag team championship match. Kevin Owens eventually replaced Elias. The latter teamed up with Matt Riddle to challenge for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships.

However, The Usos continued their reign as champions with another massive win. Solo Sikoa also got his hands on Riddle and took out the former RAW Tag Team Champion.

With the win, The Usos will now focus on their upcoming tag team championship match. Jimmy and Jey will now face Sheamus, who will team up with Butch instead of Drew McIntyre.

