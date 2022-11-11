Bloodline members disparage emotional post from former champions in mocking tweet

Bloodline members Jimmy and Jey Uso recently mocked Xavier Woods' emotional post about The New Day.

The Usos are up for mind games against The New Day and will grab every opportunity to belittle the latter. On the upcoming Friday Night SmackDown, Jimmy and Jey Uso will defend their Undisputed Tag Team Championship against Woods & Kofi Kingston.

Woods recently shared a picture from the night The New Day members secured their legacy as the longest-reigning tag team champions in WWE history.

However, The Usos retweeted the post and mentioned that The New Day would "bend the knee" against them.

"Bend the knee. #AndStill #AndNew," The Usos tweeted.

The Bloodline is set to make another record in WWE history

If Jimmy and Jey Uso hold on to their Undisputed Tag Team Championship until November 14, they will surpass The New Day as the longest-reigning tag team champions.

New Day previously held the tag team titles for an astonishing 483 days. However, Jimmy and Jey could outclass The New Day in the history books if the latter doesn't win on Friday.

If The Usos are victorious, they will be the longest-reigning WWE Tag Team Champions ever, meaning that they would surpass The New Day’s previous record. History is on the line this Friday as @WWEUsos defend their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles against The New Day.If The Usos are victorious, they will be the longest-reigning WWE Tag Team Champions ever, meaning that they would surpass The New Day’s previous record. History is on the line this Friday as @WWEUsos defend their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles against The New Day. If The Usos are victorious, they will be the longest-reigning WWE Tag Team Champions ever, meaning that they would surpass The New Day’s previous record. https://t.co/UDu6ZjapVO

As of now, The Usos are untouchable and will do everything in their power to grab the win against The New Day tomorrow night. But if the latter group somehow wins the titles, The Bloodline will be in absolute mayhem.

We know The Head of the Table, Roman Reigns, has proven his dominance against many opponents. Hence, the WWE Universe expects the same from The Usos.

Do you think The Bloodline can take down The Usos to become the longest-reigning WWE Tag Team Champions? Sound off in the comment section below.

