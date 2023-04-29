Bloodline members fail in a big way after making a promise to Roman Reigns

The Usos failed to regain the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship tonight on SmackDown despite making a promise to Roman Reigns.

Since The Usos lost their tag team titles, Roman Reigns has been cold towards them. He hasn't responded to their calls or texts, and Heyman has even dropped a couple of warnings towards The Usos that they may be kicked out of The Bloodline if they fail to recapture the gold.

Tonight on the blue brand, The Usos got a rematch for the tag titles and even dedicated a promised victory to Roman Reigns. However, things didn't go as planned.

The Usos put on a good showing and even came close to winning on a few occasions. Solo Sikoa also tried to get involved, but Matt Riddle attacked him.

Toward the end of the match, The Usos hit multiple superkicks on Kevin Owens. Just as they were about to hit their signature 1D, Sami pulled Jey out of the ring and sent him into the steel steps.

This allowed Kevin Owens to hit the stunner while Sami hit the Helluva kick for the win.

Now that The Usos have failed yet again, it will be interesting to see what fate awaits them on RAW.

What do you think will happen to The Usos? Sound off in the comments section below.

