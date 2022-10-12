Bloodline members have one-word reply to Sami Zayn’s orders on WWE RAW

Things didn't go very well for Sami Zayn and The Bloodline on WWE RAW last night.

In the opening segment of the show, The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns confronted Jey Uso for being a hothead. Zayn tried to help calm down the situation but Matt Riddle ended up getting involved and it only made matters worse.

Despite Sami Zayn trying to steer the ship for The Bloodline last night, things didn't go particularly according to plan. The Usos took to social media to respond to Zayn's promo from WWE RAW last night with a simple one-word reply. Tweeting out:

"Chill," The Usos wrote.

It's unknown as of this writing if this tweet came from Jimmy or Jey, but based on his hot-headedness in recent weeks on WWE programming, it was probably Jimmy.

Will Sami Zayn and Jey Uso be in trouble with Roman Reigns for what went down last night on WWE RAW?

Before leaving the arena last night, The Head of the Table gave Jey Uso a direct order to ensure he helped Sami Zayn win his match last night against Matt Riddle.

Unfortunately, friction between Jey Uso and The Honorary Uce continued throughout the matchup, leading to Riddle picking up the victory over Zayn. This was something that Jey looked pretty happy about at ringside following the match.

While many fans are speculating this could lead to Roman Reigns kicking Sami Zayn out of The Bloodline, The Honorary Uce downplayed these fears recently on social media, pointing out an interview Reigns did last year. Tweeting out

"Every single week people say The Bloodline is about to kick me out, I don’t belong, that I’m just kissing up them, etc. But I think some people are *finally* starting to see that there is actually a mutual respect here. Listen to The Tribal Chief himself from over a year ago," Sami Zayn wrote.

Do you think there is trouble in paradise right now for The Bloodline? Is Sami Zayn in danger of being kicked out based on what happened last night on WWE RAW? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

