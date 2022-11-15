Bloodline members react to reaching historic milestone in WWE

Members of The Bloodline The Usos created WWE history on the most recent of SmackDown. They are now the longest-reigning tag team champions in the company's history, and they reacted to their historic milestone on Twitter.

The Usos and the New Day have been feuding with each other for several years. They've exchanged the tag titles countless times and have been evenly matched over the years while having some memorable tag team bouts. This past SmackDown was no different, as the New Day challenged the Bloodline members.

For the former, it was a significant match as they would need to win to dethrone the Usos and preserve their record of being the longest-reigning tag team champions in history at 483 days.

However, the Samoans emerged victorious against Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston and shattered their bitter rivals' longstanding record.

Jimmy and Jey then went on to claim that they are the best tag team in WWE right now.

"Officially the best team In @wwe…EVER!!!! #WeTheOnes," The Usos tweeted.

The Bloodline is easily the most dominant and popular faction in wrestling right now. Roman Reigns is the Universal Champion, while the Usos seem unbeatable at the moment. Solo Sikoa recently lost the NXT North American Championship, while Sami Zayn is arguably the most over-babyface in the company right now.

Released WWE star Matt Cardona reacted to the Bloodline members' claim

Matt Cardona was not entirely convinced by the Usos' claim, as he tossed in another name in the hat to contest their claim: the Hype Bros.

"I dunno guys. Have you ever heard of the Hype Bros?" Matt tweeted.

Hype Bros was a tag team consisting of Matt Cardona (formerly known as Zack Ryder) and Mojo Rawley. They started their journey in 2015 in NXT before showing up on the main roster within a year. However, their time together was short-lived after Mojo Rawley turned on his partner.

Meanwhile, The Bloodline seems set to tackle the Brawling Brutes and Drew McIntyre at Survivor Series in a War Games match. The feud has been going on for a few weeks, and the latter team got the upper hand in their most recent exchange on SmackDown.

