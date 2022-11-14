Released WWE Superstar calls out The Bloodline members for their recent claim

Led by Roman Reigns, The Bloodline is at the height of its power in WWE. The Usos also recently booked their place in the record books as they became the longest-reigning tag team champions in the company's history. However, a former WWE star believes they are not the greatest team to enter the squared circle.

The Usos faced off against The New Day on SmackDown last week, where they successfully retained the titles. The win also meant that Jimmy and Jey have now held the SmackDown Tag Team title for 484 days, surpassing New Day's 483-day reign.

The Usos reacted to the historic accomplishment on Twitter, stating that they are officially the best tag team ever in WWE. However, Matt Cardona seems to disagree with the Samoan duo, hinting that the Hype Bros may be better.

"I dunno guys. Have you ever heard of the Hype Bros?" Matt tweeted.

Hype Bros was a team of Zack Ryder (aka Matt Cardona) and Mojo Rawley. The duo teamed up for the first time on NXT in 2015. They were reunited on the main roster in 2016. The pair went their separate ways after Rawley turned on Cardona following a loss against the Bludgeon Brothers.

The Bloodline could be in action at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames

The Bloodline could have a chance to cement its legacy further at the company's upcoming Premium Live Event. The Brawling Brutes and Drew McIntyre confronted the villainous faction on SmackDown last week.

WWE @WWE



#SmackDown This isn't a brawl, this is a WAR! This isn't a brawl, this is a WAR!#SmackDown https://t.co/GIABw4lr2Q

Solo Sikoa recently faced off against Sheamus in a singles match, after which he and his fellow stablemates injured the Celtic Warrior. The Usos also successfully defended their Undisputed Tag Team Championship against Ridge Holland and Butch at Crown Jewel.

Sheamus returned to the blue brand last week after his brief hiatus. The Celtic Warrior made his intentions clear as he and his faction went at The Bloodline. The trio were overwhelmed by the numbers game before Drew McIntyre came out to even the odds.

While nothing has been confirmed at the time of this writing, the brawl seemed to be setting up a potential WarGames match for Survivor Series.

Who do you think will come out on top in the potential match at WWE Survivor Series? Sound off below and let us know!

Did you know Scott Steiner slapped a pro wrestling legend? Don't believe us? Click here for more.

Poll : 0 votes