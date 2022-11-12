"Greatest" - Wrestling world reacts to The Usos beating The New Day on WWE SmackDown to create new historic record

This week's episode of WWE SmackDown saw The Usos defending their Undisputed Tag Team Championship against The New Day to become the longest-reigning tag-team champions of all time.

Had Xavier Woods & Kofi Kingston won, they would have retained their record of 483 days. However, Jimmy & Jey beat their rivals in an action-packed match and retained their championship, plus also created the record of becoming the longest-reigning tag champs.

During the show, the Bloodline members were visibly annoyed with the crowd chanting for Sami Zayn as the latter was absent due to personal reasons. However, it was not enough to faze them.

Jimmy and Jey picked up the pinfall victory after they put Kingston down with the 1D double-team maneuver. Since there will be no title matches between Friday and Monday Night RAW, they will become the longest-reigning tag team champions in the company's history.

With The Usos breaking The New Day's record, WWE Superstars and fans alike took to Twitter to react. There were many congratulatory messages directed towards the champions and some words of encouragement for Xavier Woods & Kofi Kingston.

Check out the tweets below:

Austin Creed @AustinCreedWins I don’t have anything left I don’t have anything left

Brian Camacho @BrianC0125 @Fiend4FolIows The Usos and The New Day is a testament why having chemistry is mandated in professional wrestling. @Fiend4FolIows The Usos and The New Day is a testament why having chemistry is mandated in professional wrestling.

𝔓𝔲𝔫𝔨™ of Burial Squad ☝️ @TheEnduringIcon Roman Reigns is the longest reigning Universal Champion in WWE history



The Usos are set to take the record for longest reigning Tag Team Champions in WWE history



A family of history makers. It's been one helluva run so far Roman Reigns is the longest reigning Universal Champion in WWE historyThe Usos are set to take the record for longest reigning Tag Team Champions in WWE history A family of history makers. It's been one helluva run so far

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC The Usos make WWE history The Usos make WWE history 🙌 https://t.co/9ja72fR3Je

The Professor Nick Harrison @mrprofessor318 The Usos and New Day never had a bad match. Ever. Jimmy and Jey deserve every piece of this shine. Congrats to them. #SmackDown The Usos and New Day never had a bad match. Ever. Jimmy and Jey deserve every piece of this shine. Congrats to them. #SmackDown

Jon Alba @JonAlba



Respect the fans will understand the story, and deliver.



The Usos and The New Day did it. #WWE Pro wrestling doesn't have to be complicated.Respect the fans will understand the story, and deliver.The Usos and The New Day did it. #Smackdown Pro wrestling doesn't have to be complicated.Respect the fans will understand the story, and deliver. The Usos and The New Day did it. #Smackdown #WWE

JDfromNY @JDfromNY206 What did I tell you? A one off tag team match, for the New Day to try and preserve their record. They gave them all the time in the world to tell the right story. Perfect. The last 10 minutes of that was GREAT. Uso’s own the longest reigning tag team title record #SmackDown What did I tell you? A one off tag team match, for the New Day to try and preserve their record. They gave them all the time in the world to tell the right story. Perfect. The last 10 minutes of that was GREAT. Uso’s own the longest reigning tag team title record #SmackDown

Murfs @MurfsYT13 Great match. Now you’ve got Roman AND The Usos on record runs. Who ends them? Great match. Now you’ve got Roman AND The Usos on record runs. Who ends them?

Surpassing 483 days is no easy feat. With The Bloodline's increasing dominance on the main roster, it can be said that The Usos' record could remain intact for a long time.

Were you thrilled with Jimmy and Jey beating The New Day's record? Sound off in the comment section below.

YOU could be the NEXT FACE of Sportskeeda Wrestling. Click on the link to find out how! https://sportskeeda.typeform.com/to/BR2mN5bd

Did you know which current star has a real life crush on Mandy Rose? More details right here.

Poll : 0 votes