"Greatest" - Wrestling world reacts to The Usos beating The New Day on WWE SmackDown to create new historic record

This week's episode of WWE SmackDown saw The Usos defending their Undisputed Tag Team Championship against The New Day to become the longest-reigning tag-team champions of all time.
Had Xavier Woods & Kofi Kingston won, they would have retained their record of 483 days. However, Jimmy & Jey beat their rivals in an action-packed match and retained their championship, plus also created the record of becoming the longest-reigning tag champs.
During the show, the Bloodline members were visibly annoyed with the crowd chanting for Sami Zayn as the latter was absent due to personal reasons. However, it was not enough to faze them.
Jimmy and Jey picked up the pinfall victory after they put Kingston down with the 1D double-team maneuver. Since there will be no title matches between Friday and Monday Night RAW, they will become the longest-reigning tag team champions in the company's history.
With The Usos breaking The New Day's record, WWE Superstars and fans alike took to Twitter to react. There were many congratulatory messages directed towards the champions and some words of encouragement for Xavier Woods & Kofi Kingston.
Check out the tweets below:
Surpassing 483 days is no easy feat. With The Bloodline's increasing dominance on the main roster, it can be said that The Usos' record could remain intact for a long time.
Were you thrilled with Jimmy and Jey beating The New Day's record? Sound off in the comment section below.
