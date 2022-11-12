VIDEO: Bloodline members seemingly overwhelmed by chants from WWE SmackDown crowd

Tonight, on WWE SmackDown, The Usos defended their Undisputed Tag Team Championships against The New Day in a match with severe implications. A win for Jimmy & Jey ensured they would become the new longest-reigning tag team champions in WWE by surpassing The New Day's 483-day reign.

However, during the match, the Indianapolis crowd chanted for Sami Zayn. The "We Want Sami" chants irked Jey Uso, who has been irritated with The Honorary Uce's presence since the latter joined The Bloodline.

Check out the video below in which The Bloodline members react to the chant:

Jey could be seen covering his ears. Meanwhile, Jimmy fired back at the crowd by saying that Zayn was not even in the building.

Lead commentator Michael Cole later added that Zayn was missing from tonight's SmackDown for personal reasons.

After an action-packed match, The Usos retained the tag team titles and ensured that the leader of The Bloodline and their cousin, Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns, would be pleased.

The Head of the Table will later anoint The Usos in the main event of SmackDown tonight.

