Bloodline's new alliance appears; last minute save by WWE RAW stars on SmackDown

Bloodline formed a new alliance on SmackDown and was about to attack John Cena and LA Knight until a couple of RAW stars jumped to their rescue.

LA Knight kicked off tonight's episode of SmackDown but was quickly interrupted by the Bloodline. While it looked like the group was about to attack him, John Cena came down to make the save. This resulted in LA Knight challenging Jimmy Uso for a match in the main event.

Later on in the night, the Bloodline was confronted by the Judgment Day. Rhea spoke with Paul Heyman and suggested that the two most dominant factions in WWE should form an alliance. The Wiseman agreed but said he would need to talk to Roman Reigns to authorize this decision.

LA Knight's match was going quite well against Jimmy Uso until Solo Sikoa got involved, resulting in a DQ. John Cena came out to help Knight again. Soon after this, Judgment Day appeared and shook hands with Heyman, confirming a new alliance.

Just as it looked like Cena and Knight were outnumbered, Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes came out to help them, and a brawl broke out. JD McDonagh also tried to get involved, but Knight hit him with a BFT, Jey with a superkick, Cena with an AA, and Cody Rhodes hit his Cross Rhodes on JD McDonagh to end the show.

It remains to be seen how long this alliance will remain between Judgment Day and Bloodline.

