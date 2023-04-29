Bloodline tension spills out during promo at WWE SmackDown

Tensions among The Bloodline was evident during The Usos' promo on the latest episode of WWE SmackDown.

Ever since Bloodline members The Usos lost their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship to Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 39, Roman Reigns has been cold towards them. The Usos were able to get a rematch for the title against Zayn and Owens, and they even went a step further and dedicated the match to the Tribal Chief.

Tonight on SmackDown, after it was announced that Roman Reigns was drafted to SmackDown along with Paul Heyman and Solo Sikoa, The Usos came out to address the crowd.

During their promo, Jimmy admitted that The Tribal Chief hasn't responded to any of their calls or texts since their loss at WrestleMania. However, they are still dedicating their potential victory to Roman Reigns by bringing back gold to The Bloodline.

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens interrupted them. Sami pointed out that it was strange that Roman Reigns hadn't responded to his own cousins' calls or texts. He also pointed out that Reigns was drafted along with Solo Sikoa and Paul Heyman, but The Usos are yet to be drafted.

Jimmy had heard enough and stated that Kevin Owens would be the one to turn on Sami after they lose the tag team title. Owens, who was visibly irritated, said that the only thing he cared about was beating The Usos and retaining the championship tonight.

It will be interesting to see what happens to The Usos if they lose to Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens tonight on SmackDown.

