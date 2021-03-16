Bloodsport promoter admits he's struggling to sign up Brock Lesnar

Josh Barnett has opened up about the possibility of Brock Lesnar signing with Bloodsport. Barnett said the wrestling promotion would be the ideal place for the former WWE Champion, but the company doesn't have enough funds to sign a megastar like The Beast Incarnate.

The seventh Bloodsport event, Josh Barnett's Bloodsport 6, will take place next month ahead of WrestleMania. The former UFC fighter will face off against Jon Moxley on April 8 in the main event.

While speaking to WrestingInc, Barnett was asked about the possibility of Bloodsport signing Brock Lesnar, who is currently a free agent.

The former UFC fighter said that the promotion doesn't have adequate funds to sign The Beast Incarnate. He also said that he has also reached out to another former WWE star, Cain Velasquez.

“I have no access to the kind of funds to make that happen. I’ve also reached out to Cain Velasquez through his management. We’re just not capable of — money is too much of an issue there, and that’s fair because nobody has to do anything for us. Nobody owes us any real favors that way. If someone like Cain, well, I could make an offer to Brock, but there’s nothing I could do that would entice Brock Lesnar considering the kind of money that he makes and has made so that’s totally fine. But my appeal is always that there is no better place for people that really want to just show exactly who they are in that professional wrestling ring, in the rawest environment possible with all the other stuff stripped away and just let whatever is inside their soul shine out," said Josh Barnett.

Barnett said there's no "better place" for Brock Lesnar than Bloodsport, but it can only happen if it "interests" him or Velasquez, and not if they're "looking at it as a business transaction."

Brock Lesnar's current status

Brock Lesnar hasn't been seen in WWE since last year's WrestleMania. He wrestled Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship at the event.

The Beast Incarnate is currently not signed with Vince McMahon's promotion, as his contract with the company expired sometime last year.

A recent report stated that Brock Lesnar will not feature at this year's WrestleMania despite the return of fans to the arena.