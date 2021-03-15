Update on Brock Lesnar's WrestleMania 37 status - Reports

Former WWE Champion Brock Lesnar is one of the biggest names that fans have been waiting for to return on the Road to WrestleMania 37. However, the WWE Universe might be disappointed with the current update on The Beast Incarnate's status.

According to CSS, Brock Lesnar is not expected to return for WWE WrestleMania 37, even though the event will see the return of live fans. It has been nearly a year since The Beast Incarnate last appeared for WWE at WrestleMania 36 where he dropped the WWE Championship to Drew McIntyre in the main event of Night Two of the pay-per-view.

Last year, reports emerged that WWE is planning a massive triple threat match for WrestleMania 37 involving Drew McIntyre, Keith Lee, and Brock Lesnar. But that looks highly unlikely now given the current storylines on Monday Night RAW.

With the crowning of Bobby Lashley as the new WWE Champion, fans were expecting to finally watch him collide with Lesnar in a dream match for the WWE title at WrestleMania 37. But reports suggest that either Drew McIntyre or Sheamus will be facing The All Mighty at The Grandest Stage of Them All this year.

When will Brock Lesnar return to WWE?

Brock Lesnar's WWE contract expired last year, in what was a massive shock. There are no confirmations yet on whether The Beast Incarnate has signed a new contract with the company. During a recent interview, Triple H had the following to say about Brock Lesnar's return status:

"One of the things I have learnt about him is Brock Lesnar does what Brock Lesnar wants to do. Nobody can talk him into doing things differently. So time will tell. If wants to show up at WrestleMania he will, if he doesn’t he won’t. The only way to get that answer is to call Brock Lesnar."

Brock Lesnar has been a part of every single WrestleMania since his return to WWE in 2012. That streak might just come to an end at WrestleMania 37.