Triple H comments on Brock Lesnar's status for WrestleMania 37

One of the biggest news of 2020 was Brock Lesnar's WWE contract reportedly expiring in August. While it surely came as a massive shock, the common belief was that Vince McMahon will call him back when things improve, probably around the WrestleMania season.

During a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Triple H commented on Brock Lesnar's status for WrestleMania 37 and whether fans can expect to see him at The Show of Shows this year.

"One of the things I have learnt about him is Brock Lesnar does what Brock Lesnar wants to do. Nobody can talk him into doing things differently. So time will tell. If wants to show up at WrestleMania he will, if he doesn’t he won’t. The only way to get that answer is to call Brock Lesnar."

Brock Lesnar's rumored match for WWE WrestleMania 37

The Beast Incarnate made his last WWE appearance at WrestleMania 36 where he faced the 2020 men's Royal Rumble winner Drew McIntyre. Walking in as the reigning WWE Champion, Brock Lesnar lost to McIntyre and dropped the WWE title to him.

As per reports, the company is planning to have a massive triple-threat match at WrestleMania 37 involving the current WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, RAW Superstar Keith Lee, and Brock Lesnar. There have been speculations among the WWE Universe that Brock Lesnar might make his grand return later this month at Royal Rumble 2021.

