WWE reportedly planning three big WrestleMania 37 matches

As the new year approaches, WWE is getting closer to the start of the Road to WrestleMania 37. With that, the rumor mill is at its best with several reports of WWE's plans for WrestleMania coming in.

In the latest report from WrestleVotes, WWE is considering three huge matches for WrestleMania 37 next year. The current Universal Champion Roman Reigns might go one-on-one with Goldberg and Edge and Randy Orton might settle their rivalry with a third clash.

Other than that, a big triple-threat match is also being considered involving the current WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, Brock Lesnar, and Keith Lee. It is to be noted that Brock Lesnar is no longer under contract with WWE as of now, but Vince McMahon might bring him back for WrestleMania.

WM: Source stressed nothing is close to official or concrete, but as a working idea the following is what’s being considered: Reigns vs Goldberg, Edge vs Orton & an interesting twist: McIntyre vs Lesnar vs Keith Lee. Lots of variables in play, especially the attendance factor.

WM: Source stressed nothing is close to official or concrete, but as a working idea the following is what’s being considered:



Reigns vs Goldberg, Edge vs Orton & an interesting twist: McIntyre vs Lesnar vs Keith Lee. Lots of variables in play, especially the attendance factor. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) December 10, 2020

The Road to WWE WrestleMania 37

After the conclusion of WWE TLC 2020, the next big pay-per-view would be WWE Royal Rumble 2021, which will be the official beginning of the Road to WrestleMania 37. It has also been reported that Vince McMahon wants to have live fans at WrestleMania next year and have a huge show.

In a recent appearance on WWE's The Bump, Goldberg made it clear that he is coming for Roman Reigns. All signs point towards the two clashing soon, possibly at WrestleMania 37.

"He backed out on me at WrestleMania. He stole my move, god knows how long ago. And he continues to perform it at sub-par level. Let's me perfectly honest, I'm the dude who delivers the spear and I don't think that he understands what it's like until I deliver one to him. So Roman, it's coming and I'm coming for you. I may be old, I may be gray, but I'm still Goldberg."

Which of these reported WrestleMania 37 matches are you most excited to watch?