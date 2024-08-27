Bo Dallas/Uncle Howdy visibly emotional after RAW goes off the air following his first win in years

Bo Dallas/Uncle Howdy picked up his first win on RAW tonight and his first singles win in over six years. He was visibly emotional after his match in a touching moment after RAW went off the air.

There are many emotions tied to Uncle Howdy, Bo Dallas, and The Wyatt Sicks. Considering how it all revolves around the late great Bray Wyatt, every huge moment comes with that heavy weight of "I wish he was here" in regards to Bray. He certainly is there in spirit, and The Wyatt Sicks have done an incredible job of keeping that alive.

After Uncle Howdy defeated Chad Gable in the main event, he paid tribute to his brother and was visibly emotional after the show went off the air.

Even after the debut of The Wyatt Sicks, when they competed in a Six-Man Tag Team match (Erick Rowan, Joe Gacy, and Dexter Lumis), the show went off the air with the group embracing each other.

They have a special union, and fans seem to recognize its authenticity. There also seems to be a lot of respect for Bo Dallas—a kind of respect he previously didn't enjoy.

Perhaps this will be the end of The American Made vs. Wyatt Sicks feud. It will be interesting to see how things pan out in the coming weeks.

