WWE legend claims he taught Randy Orton everything he knew (Exclusive)

WWE Hall of Famer Bob Orton Jr. feels he taught Randy Orton all that he knew about the business.

Orton debuted on WWE TV back in 2002 when he faced Hardcore Holly in a singles match on SmackDown. The Viper has since gone on to become one of the most recognizable stars in the industry.

Over the last two decades, Orton has won 14 World Championships, two Royal Rumbles, and a Money in the Bank contract. He also held the Tag Team Championship, Intercontinental Championship, and the United States Championship.

Orton Jr. was in conversation with Sportskeeda Wrestling this week. Speaking about his son, the Hall of Famer mentioned that he taught Randy every trick in the book that he knew about the business.

"I taught him everything I knew and he's doing a heck of a lot more than that." (From 1:10 - 1:16)

The wrestling veteran also spoke about hitting several former superstars with his cast. The 71-year-old mentioned that he had lost count of the number of wrestlers he planted with the cast.

"Yeah, I can't count that high," Bob stated.

Bob Orton Jr. believes Randy Orton can break Ric Flair's record

During the conversation, Orton Jr. also spoke about his son's chances of smashing Ric Flair's record of 16 world title reigns. Flair is currently tied with John Cena for the top spot, with Triple H and Randy tied for second with 14 World Championship reigns apiece.

The veteran suggested that The Apex Predator of WWE had a shot at the record with a few good years left in his career. Orton was last seen on WWE TV during the Tag Team Championship Unification match on SmackDown on May 20. Since then, the Legend Killer has been dealing with some back issues.

While Randy Orton has a decorated career spanning over two decades in the company, surpassing Ric Flair would definitely establish him as the greatest of all time. It remains to be seen whether The Viper chases the record or goes in another direction after his return to WWE.

