"I thought he had it already" – WWE legend picks his favorite to break Ric Flair's 16-World Championships record (Exclusive)

WWE legend Bob Orton believes his son Randy Orton will surpass Ric Flair's record of 16 World Championship titles.

The Apex Predator has been a top star in the company for the last two decades. In a long and distinguished career, the third-generation superstar managed to win 14 World titles, 2 Royal Rumbles, a Money in the Bank contract and several tag team titles. Orton, in fact, is a Grandslam Champion in WWE.

Speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling in an exclusive interview, Bob Orton mentioned that Randy has a good chance of breaking Flair's record. He initially thought that The Viper had already bagged more titles than the two-time Hall of Famer. John Cena is currently tied with Flair at 16 titles apiece.

Here's what the veteran had to say:

"I think he's got a shot at it. He sure does. Shoot, I thought he had it already, maybe he doesn't I don't know." (From 1:25 - 1:32)

You can watch the full video here:

Randy Orton is out of action from WWE with a back injury

The Legend Kiler was last seen on WWE TV on the May 20 episode of SmackDown, where he and Riddle competed against the Usos in a Tag Team Championship Unification match.

Roman Reigns interefered to help his cousins in winning the match and the Bloodline assaulted RK-Bro at ringside. This angle led to Orton being written out of TV. Reports emerged that the Viper was dealing with back issues and needed some time off.

A few days after the event, Fightful reported that Randy Orton may miss SummerSlam as his back issues have gotten progressively worse and the star may require surgery. This could result in the RK-Bro member being on the shelf for the rest of 2022.

Combat Wrestling Union @life_news4 Fightful Select has reported that Randy Orton may be out of action for the remainder of the year due to his back injury. The injury could be real serious, to the point where Randy will need back surgery. Fightful Select has reported that Randy Orton may be out of action for the remainder of the year due to his back injury. The injury could be real serious, to the point where Randy will need back surgery. https://t.co/F5MblpBz8C

Orton is out of WWE's creative plans for now, but the star has a history of making comebacks in the past. It will be interesting to see when he returns and whether he decides to go after Flair's record of 16 world title reigns or not.

