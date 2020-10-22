AEW wrestler and former AEW World Champion Chris Jericho is not one to mince words and he speaks his mind out on social media or elsewhere. Jericho recently criticized an NXT match between Finn Balor and The Undisputed Era's Kyle O'Reilly that a fan praised on Twitter.

Take notes from O’Reilly and Balor. — Joshua Tiemann (@JoshuaMilliue) October 10, 2020

Chris Jericho replied with a Tweet, which he has now deleted. This is what his Tweet said:

“Sure! How to f*** each other up during a match so they can’t work again for months. #SmartWrestling.”

Bobby Fish, one of the members of The Undisputed Era, hit back at Chris Jericho and his critcism of the much-talked about NXT Championship match.

Bobby Fish reacts to Chris Jericho's criticism of NXT Championship match

While speaking to Sports Illustrated, Bobby Fish touched upon the Chris Jericho criticism. He said that he was a fan of Jericho and Eddie Guerrero and said that their "style was physical as hell". He said that both O'Reilly and Balor would be pleased with the match, despite suffering injuries:

“I watched Jericho and Eddie Guerrero growing up. Their style was physical as hell. And the viewer is supposed to lose themselves in what they’re watching. I’m sorry, but if you see a s---load of daylight in between things, you’re going to have a hard time losing yourself in what’s being presented to you. I’ll take that fat lip. I’m sure Finn’s jaw is killing him right now, but I would imagine he wouldn’t take much back from that match. That’s how we go."

Fish said that O'Reilly, Balor and him have all wrestled in New Japan Pro Wrestling and are used to the hard-hitting style that the Japanese promotion is famous for.

Finn Balor and Kyle O'Reilly faced each other in a brutal and physical match at NXT TakeOver 31. Both Superstars suffered injuries from that match, with Balor - the current NXT Champion, suffering a jaw fracture in two different places, while O'Reilly injured his liver while he also had broken teeth.

At NXT Takeover 31, Finn Balor defended his NXT Championship and retained it after a gruelling 28-minute match.