Bobby Fish reveals all about his WWE release

Bobby Fish was released by WWE earlier this year.
Modified Oct 14, 2021 02:55 AM IST
Bobby Fish is excited about the opportunities that have been presented to him following his WWE release.

Former Undisputed Era member Bobby Fish was the latest guest on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet to discuss his pro wrestling career and what's next for him in All Elite Wrestling. When asked about his WWE release, Fish revealed it was the same kind of phone call that everyone else gets. Now, he is looking forward to exploring brand new opportunities.

"It was a phone call, the same one that everybody gets," Bobby Fish revealed. "It's just that it is what it is. The beauty of it is that now there are all of these opportunities, and it's about figuring out what ones are worth taking and see where it goes."
My convo with @theBobbyFish is up now on my podcast and YouTube channel! 🙌He talks about signing with @MLW, his thoughts on AEW, wrestling around the world, The Undisputed Era and much more! 🔥WATCH: youtu.be/mi31AYgCiqULISTEN: bwpod.co/CVV https://t.co/XJD9v99SYw

Bobby Fish on working with MLW following WWE release

Now that Bobby Fish's 30-day non-compete contract has expired, he's found himself working for Major League Wrestling before the announcement that he had signed a contract with AEW last week.

Fish spoke highly of MLW and thought it was a great place for him to get back in the swing of things.

"I'm excited. It's an interesting place to get out there on the indie scene and kind of doing this thing freehand," Bobby Fish said. "When you spend a good amount of time in this business, you experience... Every place is different. No place is better or worse, just different. It's certainly different getting back into the swing of things with where I am now and in a place like MLW."

While Bobby Fish is contracted with All Elite Wrestling, that hasn't stopped the two companies from doing business together, so we wouldn't be surprised to see more of Fish on future MLW shows.

Are you surprised that WWE released Bobby Fish this summer? How do you think he's going to do with All Elite Wrestling? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

