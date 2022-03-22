Update on Bobby Lashley's WWE return

According to reports, WWE is hoping for Bobby Lashley to return to action ahead of WrestleMania.

The WWE Universe has not seen Lashley since he lost his WWE Championship to Brock Lesnar at the Elimination Chamber in February last month. Given how the All-Mighty saw no action in the Elimination Chamber match, it is believed that WWE knew about his injury for quite some time.

With Lashley being one of the top stars in WWE today, many are still hoping that he will make an appearance at this year's WrestleMania. According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, WWE is currently hopeful that Bobby Lashley will be ready for 'Mania.

"Bobby Lashley was in Dallas at AT&T Stadium last week. The hope is he will be cleared in time for Wrestlemania but that's not 100%." [H/T PWInsider.com]

With WrestleMania just a couple of weeks away, it seems unlikely that Lashley will be on the card at The Grandest Stage Of Them All.

Bobby Lashley was honored to welcome back the fans at WrestleMania last year

Whilst his WrestleMania appearance this year may be up in the air, Lashley's past showings at The Show of Show's have been quite memorable.

In last year's event, The All-Mighty defended his WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre in the show's opener.

The match was also WWE's first contest in front of fans since the pandemic began. In an interview with Josh Martinez on Z100, Lashley said he will always cherish being part of the first match in front of fans since the COVID-19 outbreak.

"Being in the first match, everybody says, you know, you want to main event WrestleMania, I think the first match was the main event. Just because that was the time after a year of being away from everybody, coming back to everyone. The first person that everyone is seeing was me coming out and out behind that curtain so it was just, it was a great, great, great time, and something that I’ll always remember for the rest of my life." [H/T Wrestling Headlines.com]

Do you think Bobby Lashley will return to the ring at WrestleMania? Sound off in the comments!

Edited by Prem Deshpande