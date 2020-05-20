Bobby Lashley addresses real-life heat between Mark Henry and Lio Rush
- Bobby Lashley has given his take on the recent online spat.
- Lio Rush worked alongside Bobby Lashley on RAW in 2018-2019.
Bobby Lashley has called on Mark Henry and Lio Rush to settle their differences following their recent exchanges over social media.
The online dispute began last week when Rush said he stopped respecting Henry after the Hall of Famer publicly accused him of lying during a backstage conversation that they once had in WWE.
Since then, the two men have traded several messages on Twitter, while Henry has even threatened to sue Rush if the recently released Superstar does not issue an apology to him.
Bobby Lashley comments on the Mark Henry-Lio Rush spat
Speaking to talkSPORT, Bobby Lashley admitted he does not know the full details behind the legitimate issues between Mark Henry and Lio Rush, but he hopes that both men are not trying to bring each other down.
He added that Henry “has a legacy that is going to live on forever”, while he described Rush as an “incredible talent”.
"So I hope that both of these guys just understand that one guy is here [raises hand high] and one guy is on the rise and hopefully they can help each other out, or maybe do something together? I think there’s no way, shape or form I feel that they should be bringing each other down."
Lio Rush discusses his wrestling future
Lio Rush recently spoke to Sportskeeda’s Gary Cassidy about his future in the wrestling business following his release from WWE.
The 25-year-old also addressed speculation about having backstage heat during his time in the company, while he gave his honest opinion on working with Bobby Lashley.
Check out the full interview in the video above.