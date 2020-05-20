Bobby Lashley addresses real-life heat between Mark Henry and Lio Rush

Bobby Lashley and MVP

Bobby Lashley has called on Mark Henry and Lio Rush to settle their differences following their recent exchanges over social media.

The online dispute began last week when Rush said he stopped respecting Henry after the Hall of Famer publicly accused him of lying during a backstage conversation that they once had in WWE.

Since then, the two men have traded several messages on Twitter, while Henry has even threatened to sue Rush if the recently released Superstar does not issue an apology to him.

Bobby Lashley comments on the Mark Henry-Lio Rush spat

Speaking to talkSPORT, Bobby Lashley admitted he does not know the full details behind the legitimate issues between Mark Henry and Lio Rush, but he hopes that both men are not trying to bring each other down.

He added that Henry “has a legacy that is going to live on forever”, while he described Rush as an “incredible talent”.

"So I hope that both of these guys just understand that one guy is here [raises hand high] and one guy is on the rise and hopefully they can help each other out, or maybe do something together? I think there’s no way, shape or form I feel that they should be bringing each other down."

You probably mean(Defame)you have done that to yourself. Just own it and move on. This is the last time we communicate unless it’s for a apology. And by the way you’re welcome for me asking the company not to fire you a year ago. Tell your fans!@TheMarkHenry https://t.co/iPbuuP9U6T — TheMarkHenry (@TheMarkHenry) May 17, 2020

And by the way @TheMarkHenry , if you saved my job back then, THANKS. You were my first wrestling toy back in the day. Luckily it didn’t talk. — 🥀 Ever After OUT NOW! (@itsLioRush) May 17, 2020

Lio Rush discusses his wrestling future

Advertisement

Lio Rush recently spoke to Sportskeeda’s Gary Cassidy about his future in the wrestling business following his release from WWE.

The 25-year-old also addressed speculation about having backstage heat during his time in the company, while he gave his honest opinion on working with Bobby Lashley.

Check out the full interview in the video above.