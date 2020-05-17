Mark Henry and Lio Rush

The social media feud between WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry and recently released WWE Superstar Lio Rush has reached a boiling point, as Henry has now threatened to take legal action against Rush.

Now, All Elite Wrestling star Joey Janela has posted a response to Henry's threat to Rush, via his official Twitter handle. Janela seemed very upset at Henry's comments and reminded him that he is threatening to take legal action against someone who isn't working at the moment and hence isn't earning a paycheck.

Janela also added that Rush has two kids, and Henry should calm down. He posted another tweet and told Henry to stop being a "big baby". You can check out both tweets HERE.

You’re threatening to sue a dude who’s not getting a paycheck in the midst of the pandemic & has 2 kids cmon calm down big man.... @TheMarkHenry https://t.co/5hgs3QX2nv — “The Bad Boy” Joey Janela (@JANELABABY) May 17, 2020

Mark Henry had previously called out Lio Rush for disrespecting him

Lio Rush had recently called out the WWE legend for his comments that he made last year, soon after Rush was removed from weekly television. The former World Champion had responded to Rush's demand to put him on his podcast and settle the debate as to who was in the wrong and gave him a contact number as well.

This is the call in number. 866-685-2623 ask for Gabby. https://t.co/z0fycioPXw — TheMarkHenry (@TheMarkHenry) May 14, 2020

Several fans bashed Henry for treating Rush horribly, to which the WWE veteran responded by stating that people shouldn't believe anything without knowing the truth. TMZ had recently reported that Henry was threatening to sue Rush, which ultimately resulted in Janela targeting him on Twitter.