WWE News: Mark Henry calls out Lio Rush for lying to him

Greg Bush
ANALYST
News
369   //    03 May 2019, 08:08 IST

The World's Strongest Man considers him a mentor to the up-and-coming WWE talents
The World's Strongest Man considers him a mentor to the up-and-coming WWE talents

What's the story?

Lio Rush has frustrated many superstars with his recent comments on the WWE. Several legends have weighed in on the situation already, and WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry decided to address the 24-Year-Old Piece of Gold today.

In case you didn't know...

Lio Rush has found himself on the hot seat again for some recent comments he made on social media. Though he was successful as Bobby Lashley's manager, leading the Almighty One to two Intercontinental Championship reigns, he was recently taken off of Monday Night Raw due to backstage heat.

Rush responded to these reports by claiming he was "fighting for his own equality." However, a few days later, the Man of the Hour stated that there was someone backstage who was trying to get him released. He claimed that whoever it was actually worked with him in Ring of Honor, and has had it out for him since day one.

Rush's defense of his actions and his statements over the past week have aggravated many of his peers, including a former World Heavyweight Champion.

The heart of the matter

On today's episode of Busted Open Radio, Mark Henry addressed the issue with Lio Rush, openly stating that he was upset with the young superstar for lying to him. Henry was frustrated with Rush, as a fan, a colleague, and a mentor trying to help someone stay out of trouble. 

I pulled him aside and told him, 'Hey, man. I'm hearing stuff in the locker room. What's up?' 'Oh, there's nothing wrong.' It was a blatant lie to my face. I was trying to help him. And he lied to my face.

Rush had also claimed that the money he was receiving wasn't enough to cover rental cars or hotel rooms, but Henry felt that this was due to poor financial decisions.

If you're walking around and you can't pay for a rental car, you can't pay for a hotel with the money that you make every week, then you need to change the way you're spending. You can't blame the office. That's your problem.

What's next?

While he was reportedly sent back to NXT, Rush has apparently turned down some serious money from the WWE. Instead, he's looking to break free of his contract, hoping to "show them what he can accomplish."

Tags:
WWE Raw Mark Henry Lio Rush
