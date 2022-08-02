Current Champion admits he had respect for Theory following his performance at SummerSlam

Theory had a rough night at WWE SummerSlam last weekend.

Not only did Theory fail to recapture his United States Championship against Bobby Lashley, but his efforts to cash in the Money in the Bank briefcase were thwarted by both Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns during the main event.

Following his match at SummerSlam, The All Mighty Bobby Lashley was interviewed backstage regarding his successful title defense. During the interview, Lashley admitted he had some respect for the young, brash WWE Superstar.

"It was good," Bobby Lashley said. "And you know, it was a time where you got to teach this kid a lesson in respect, and that's what my whole goal was today. I didn't want to beat him up or hurt him because he has another possible cash in tonight. And I wish him the best of luck with it.

Lashley added that Theory is stepping up against everybody and trying to make a name for himself:

"The kids got a set of nuts on him. So you got to give it to him. He's going against all the biggest dogs of the business right now. Myself Drew, Roman, Brock, he's stepping up against everybody. So you got to understand that's what the kids trying to do. He's trying to make a name for himself. So I respect that. But you know what, at the same time, he has to learn a lesson in respect, and that's what I'm trying to give him."

Bobby Lashley believes that Theory will eventually learn his lesson

When Bobby Lashley was asked if he felt like Theory had learned his lesson, Lashley said no and believed that Mr. Money in the Bank would continue to run his mouth and he'll continue to have to shut him up.

"No, he's just gonna keep running his mouth," Lashley said. "But every once in awhile, you gotta shut him up. You just keep shutting him up. He's gonna keep coming back. But eventually he'll learn and he'll get it."

What do you make of Bobby Lashley's comments? Do you think the Money in the Bank briefcase will be successfully cashed in this year? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

