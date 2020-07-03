Bobby Lashley boldly claims that it's the 'right time' to face Brock Lesnar

WWE Superstar Bobby Lashley has had a great run on RAW in the last few weeks. Even though he couldn't win the WWE Championship match against Drew McIntyre, he certainly proved that he deserves to be in the title picture more often. Lashley feels that this is a 'really good time' to face Brock Lesnar.

A feud between Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar has been speculated for a long time now. But the two Superstars have never been booked in a memorable encounter. While Lashley often found himself in the mid-card, Brock Lesnar was making sporadic appearances for the most coveted championships in WWE.

But Bobby Lashley wants things to change, and he wants it now.

Bobby Lashley on fighting Brock Lesnar in WWE

During his recent appearance on the Table Talk podcast, Bobby Lashley was asked if he would ever face Brock Lesnar in WWE. Lashley responded by saying that he had spoken about it with Vince McMahon and they had started to tease a match between the two Superstars.

However, Brock Lesnar had other feuds lined up for him, and he was already invested deeply into those rivalries at the time. He also talked about Brock Lesnar and his feud with the likes of Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins taking priority over any other storyline involving the Beast Incarnate.

However, Lashley feels that if there was a right time to book a match between him and Brock Lesnar, it should be now. Asserting that this would be nice for his character which has started developing recently, Bobby Lashley went on to say,

“I haven’t talked with Vince, but I think at one point in time, there was some talk about maybe teasing it and seeing where it went. But, at the time, he was knee-deep in a feud with Roman, and then Seth was coming behind him. They already had things lined up for him. I think if anytime, it is now. Now is a really good time. I think I’ve done all the paying dues stuff that I’ve done since I’ve been back. I think my character is starting to develop a little more into being who I am. I get to finally beat people up. I don’t have to lay down to people that are 100 pounds less than me that shouldn’t really even be in the room with me, let’s put it that way."

Currently, Bobby Lashley is lurking around the RAW roster with an intention to find another way to challenge Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship. He has been highly engaging ever since MVP took him under his wing. The duo could find a way to put Lashley back into the title picture after Extreme Rules: The Horror Show.

As for his match against Brock Lesnar, WWE should definitely try to get these two Superstars to lock horns inside the ring. They both come from a similar background and have the potential to deliver a highly-entertaining match if booked well. But will it happen immediately? Seems doubtful.