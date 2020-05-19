Bobby Lashley breaks character and pays huge compliment to Drew McIntyre

Bobby Lashley

Bobby Lashley has compared WWE Champion Drew McIntyre to the previous world champion Brock Lesnar.

Bobbly Lashley looks set to be the next challenger to McIntyre's WWE Championship after confronting the Scottish Superstar this week on RAW.

McIntrye has just defeated King Corbin in the night's main event with Lashley watching on, saying he'd been waiting a long time for the former ECW Champion to "step up."

Moments before the Corbin match, Bobby Lashley had told McIntyre he was putting the champ "on notice", leading many to speculate that the two powerhouses will soon be colliding in a top-level WWE feud.

Bobby Lashley hails Drew McIntyre as a 'Brock Lesnar level' talent

While the two may be bitter rivals on screen, it appears that Lashley has nothing but respect for McIntyre in real life, with the man now under the tutelage of MVP paying him a huge compliment in a recent interview.

Speaking to TalkSport in the UK, Lashley had been discussing his own hopes of facing Lesnar sometime soon but put them to one side by stating that he sees McIntyre as Lesnar's equal in the main event scene.

He said:

"I don’t know what the [Brock] situation is. I don’t know what the case is. But I do believe eventually it will happen before Brock and I are senior citizens. The one thing that people – and I don’t want to switch gears here – but Drew McIntyre is a Brock Lesnar. He definitely is. I think that a matchup with Drew is just as exciting as Brock, to me, if done right..."

Advertisement

McIntrye won the WWE title from Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36, which aired in April from the WWE Performance Center.